Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing

ANKARA
A Turkish military helicopter made an emergency landing in the sea off the Mediterranean province of Antalya during a training exercise, the Defense Ministry said on May 13.

The SH-70 helicopter, belonging to the Naval Forces, was conducting a flight operation off the coast of Antalya when it was forced to make an emergency sea landing due to a technical malfunction, the statement noted.

All four personnel on board are in good health and were transported to a hospital for precautionary medical checks, the ministry said.

The emergency landing occurred amid a large-scale military exercise launched on May 6, spanning approximately 10 days and involving all Turkish maritime zones.

The drill includes 120 naval vessels and 85 aircraft, taking place across the Black Sea, the Marmara Sea, the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. It forms part of routine training activities conducted by the Turkish Navy.

In December 2024, six Turkish soldiers were killed in a similar incident during a training exercise in the southwestern province of Isparta, when two military helicopters collided mid-air.

Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
