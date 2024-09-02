Turkish media watchdog plans license regulation for news on Youtube

Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council is set to impose a licensing requirement on content creators producing news on YouTube, with negotiations already underway with platform officials, RTÜK Chairman Ebubekir Şahin has announced.

“To date, we have not interfered with any content on YouTube. However, all broadcasts, excluding personal ones, fall under RTÜK's supervision. Emerging digital platforms must comply with Turkish law. They will be mandated to obtain a license. Those producing news or programs on YouTube will be required to secure a license from RTÜK," Şahin remarked during an interview.

“Our discussions with YouTube are ongoing. They are currently evaluating our proposal, and we await their response. It is possible to acquire a license even before this law is enacted.”

These licenses will be modestly priced and will remain valid for ten years, he added.

Şahin also mentioned plans to recruit more experts to oversee YouTube content, noting that artificial intelligence will also be utilized in this endeavor.

"We will hire experts to monitor content. Technology has advanced. Unlike the past, where each piece of content was scrutinized manually, we now employ artificial intelligence capable of detecting specific keywords."

Şahin further announced impending regulations concerning street interviews, pointing out that certain channels present the opinions of "only a segment of the public" as if they reflect the general consensus.

“I believe the public must exercise caution when expressing opinions, especially when these statements are false, misleading, or devoid of scientific validity.”

“We will apply the same standards to street interviews as we do to regular ones. They must be vigilant. They cannot engage in slander, nor can they disseminate inaccurate or contentious information,” Şahin said.

The watchdog earlier announced they will introduce age restrictions on news bulletins.

“We will put signs indicating age limits on news bulletins. For example, those under the age of 13 or 18 should not watch certain segments or ‘This content contains violence,’” Şahin explained.

