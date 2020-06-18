Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

AYDIN - İhlas News Agency

A Turkish man has jumped into the Aegean Sea after refusing to pay the bill he got at an upscale restaurant in the resort district of Kuşadası in the western province of Aydın, swimming towards a nearby Greek island.



The man had a meal by himself at the restaurant before asking for the cheque.



When he saw the bill, he said it was “too much,” refusing to pay the 330 Turkish Lira ($48) cheque.



After a brief argument with the waiters, the man ran out of the restaurant and jumped into the Aegean Sea.



As he started swimming towards the nearby Greek Samos Island, some 27 kilometers (16 miles) across from Kuşadası, restaurant workers called the police and the coast guard.

Coast guard officers managed to catch him three kilometers into the sea.



After skirmishes in the sea, the man was embarked on the team’s boat and later brought to land.



He was questioned by the police and was later released from detention.