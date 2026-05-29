Turkish-linked vessels targeted in Black Sea drone attacks

SINOP

A Turkish-operated cargo ship with the Vanuatu flag and en route from Ukraine’s Odesa port to Türkiye has been struck by a drone, Ukrainian officials said on May 29.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian navy shared on Telegram, Russia deliberately attacked the vessel, causing a fire on board and injuring two crew members.

Preliminary inspections indicated that sections of the ship sustained damage. Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene amid concerns that the fire could spread.

A statement from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry issued on May 29 said two of its citizens were lightly injured in the incident.

The ministry said the conditions of the Turkish citizens working aboard the vessel were being closely monitored by Türkiye’s Consulate General in Odesa.

“Our warnings regarding possible negative impacts on Türkiye have been conveyed to all relevant parties at every level,” it added, cautioning against actions that could further intensify the conflict.

“Steps that could lead to the uncontrolled escalation of the war should be avoided.”

The development came hours after three oil tankers were attacked by drones on May 28 off Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, a shipping agency said.

The ships all appear on Western sanctions lists as part of a “shadow fleet” exporting Russian oil and petroleum products and evading Western sanctions on Moscow because of its war in Ukraine. One was previously targeted in March.

Tribeca Shipping said the Palau-flagged ship James II was sailing 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the Black Sea province of Sinop’s Türkeli district when it was attacked. It was not carrying any cargo.

The Altura and Velora, both flagged to Sierra Leone, were targeted while carrying out ship-to-ship operations in a nearby area, according to a statement from the agency cited by Turkish media.

The Altura was previously struck by a naval drone on March 26 as it approached the Black Sea entrance to the Bosporus, damaging its bridge and engine room.

The Altura and Velora belong to Türkiye-based Pergamon Shipping, according to the OpenSanctions website, which tracks people or organizations involved in sanctions evasion. The James II is owned by the Marshall Islands-registered James Navigation.

In November 2025, the Turkish government condemned Ukrainian drone attacks on two oil tankers in the Black Sea as posing “serious risks to navigation, life, property and environmental safety in the region.