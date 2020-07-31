Turkish leader, Qatari emir exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

  July 31 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 30 spoke to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the phone.

The two exchanged greetings for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The majority of Muslim countries around the world, including Turkey, have started to observe the four-day religious sacrificial holiday.

The Muslim holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.

