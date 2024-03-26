Turkish landmarks go dark for Earth Hour

ISTANBUL

The lights of numerous iconic landmarks, institutions, stadiums and homes across Türkiye were dimmed from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 23 to observe Earth Hour, a global event organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) since 2007 to draw attention to the climate crisis and loss of nature.

With millions of individuals across more than 190 countries participating, Earth Hour saw a remarkable display of unity and commitment to environmental stewardship.

Among the notable structures participating from Türkiye were the Selimiye Mosque, the Yeniköy Panayia Greek Orthodox Church, the Galatasaray Rams Park Stadium, Salt Galata and Beyoğlu, Istanbul Modern, and Gazhane Museum in Istanbul.

Additionally, landmarks such as the Trojan Horse and the Clock Tower in Çanakkale as well as the Old Mosque in Edirne stood in solidarity, turning off their lights.

Meanwhile, individuals and corporations pledged their support by dedicating one hour to the planet through activities chosen from “dunyasaati.org.“

Led by WWF Türkiye, Earth Hour witnessed a multitude of events with the resounding call “Give an Hour for the Earth, Save Time for the Future.” The organization also hosted themed activities at the Gazhane Museum.

Commencing with Istanbul Municipality’s Wild Istanbul Wildlife Workshop, the program featured a Popapella Pop Choir concert, presentations on topics ranging from Istanbul’s wildlife to migratory birds, dolphins and sharks, as well as engaging painting activities for children.

Reflecting on the event, Ömür Kula, the general manager of WWF Türkiye emphasized the collective power to effect positive change.

"We are part of a huge crowd to draw attention to the climate crisis and to remember that our greatest ally is nature. We cannot eradicate the evil that is destroying the world, but we can multiply the good," she stated.

"We as human beings are many things, but we are not weak or stupid. Today, if we can start from here, we can end the loss of nature. We can save the world by changing our habits hour by hour."

Professor Dr. Yasin Çağatay Seçkin, Istanbul Municipality’s head of the Parks, Gardens and Green Areas Department, echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts with WWF Türkiye in advancing environmental conservation.

He highlighted the mission of Wild Istanbul to protect and enhance urban ecosystems, fostering biodiversity and restoring damaged landscapes.

"By reducing the human footprint, Yaban Istanbul allows nature to take care of itself and run natural processes, restoring damaged ecosystems and restoring degraded landscapes. In this way, we believe it is possible to create areas with more biodiversity," he stated.