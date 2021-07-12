Turkish jets 'neutralize' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

At least two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on July 11.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in an operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in the Gara region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The tweet also included video footage of the operation.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.