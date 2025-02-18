Turkish, Japanese parliament speakers discuss bilateral ties in Tokyo

ISTANBUL

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with his Japanese counterpart Fukushiro Nukaga in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

“During our meeting, we discussed relations between our countries, current global issues, and regional issues, particularly in Asia,” Kurtulmuş posted on X.

He said the friendship between the two nations “goes back to the days of Sultan Abdul Hamid Khan and Japanese Emperor Meiji (and) continues to grow stronger today.”

“Close cooperation between the governments as well as parliaments will continue,” he said after meeting Nukaga.

Kurtulmuş is leading a delegation of Turkish lawmakers as Japan and Türkiye mark the centenary of diplomatic relations, and the two sides have raised ties to a “strategic partnership.”

On Monday, the Turkish official met with Japanese Crown Prince Akishino as part of his official visit to Japan.

He also met with Masakazu Sekiguchi, chairman of the Japan Advisory Council.

During his stay in Japan, Kurtulmuş and his delegation also visited the Tokyo Mosque, which is affiliated with the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs in the capital of Japan, as well as the Yunus Emre Institute Center in Tokyo.

“Tokyo Mosque, which brings together people from different cultures and nations, is an exceptional example of the encompassing and inclusive nature of Turkish-Islamic civilization,” Kurtulmuş said.