Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to his Italian counterpart over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Dec. 5.

Çavuşoğlu and Luigi Di Maio discussed matters pertaining to the European Union, Cyprus, and bilateral relations, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.