Turkish, Israeli defense ministers discuss ties on phone

ANKARA

Turkish and Israeli defense ministers have discussed the ties between the two countries on the phone as the latter is set to leave his post.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called Defense Minister Hulusi Akar late on Nov. 30, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry. In recent months, Gantz and Akar worked together for the restoration of defense and security ties between Türkiye and Israel under the mutual normalization effort.

Akar underlined the importance of developing ties on the basis of mutual interest, the ministry said, adding he thanked his Israeli counterpart for his contribution to these efforts and wished him health, happiness and success in his new political life.

Gantz became the first Israeli defense minister to pay a visit to Ankara after more than a decade. Ties between Türkiye and Israeli had observed a long-term strain since the Mavi Marmara crisis in 2010. Türkiye and Israel have recently exchanged ambassadors for full normalization of the ties.

The current government will hand over the government to a Benjamin Netanyahu-led coalition who won the latest elections. Netanyahu is set to announce the new government within days.

HH Akar exchanged call with French minister

In the meantime, Akar exchanged a phone conversation with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The two men exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense, security matters, according to a statement.