Turkish-Islamic era bath discovered in ancient site

AFYONKARAHİSAR

Excavations at the ancient city of Amorium in Afyonkarahisar's Emirdağ district have uncovered a stunning Turkish-Islamic era bath, offering a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage.

Excavations in Amorium have been ongoing since 2013 under the leadership of Professor Zeliha Demirel Gökalp.

Findings from the excavations at the Amorium mound, divided into the "Lower City" and "Upper City," include a large church, a basilica, a Byzantine bath, grape-crushing pools, coins dating back to the Seljuk and Ottoman periods, a ceramic kiln, a grain silo and various other artifacts.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Gökalp stated that the current focus of the excavations is the "inner walls" section in the Upper City, believed to date back to the Byzantine period.

Noting that a significant number of Turkish-Islamic era ceramics were identified in this area, Gökalp said: "We have determined that there was significant settlement activity during the Seljuk and Beyliks periods within the inner walls. One of the most important discoveries this year is the Turkish-Islamic era bath. It is a well-preserved structure, with most of it intact above the foundational level. Although the covering system has collapsed, the bath's typology is still readable. We identified a small rectangular bath with a furnace, hypocaust, hot room and warm room."

Gökalp also mentioned that the findings related to the Seljuk and Beyliks periods are being analyzed. She added that the excavations have reached depths of up to three meters in certain areas of the inner walls, revealing significant layers of fill.

"We will continue excavating to fully expose the inner walls. Once the walls are documented, restitution proposals may be made for the bath and the towers on the walls. Strengthening the walls will also be part of the plan, eventually allowing us to host visitors. All of this will progress step by step."

Yusuf Altın, the Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, highlighted the historical importance of Amorium, which has hosted seven civilizations over 4,000 years and holds significance for both Christianity and Islam.

"Excavations this year have unearthed materials from the Seljuk, Beyliks, and Ottoman periods, dating back to the 13th-15th centuries. A project for environmental planning and a visitor reception center has been prepared for Amorium. Relevant institutions are working on this project, which we aim to implement in phases starting in 2025, after the approval process. This initiative will also contribute to regional tourism," he said.