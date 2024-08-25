Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss regional issues amid tension

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has talked with Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the phone to discuss the regional issues and bilateral ties amid rising tension in the Middle East.

According to the diplomatic sources, Fidan congratulated Araghchi on his formal assumption of office. The two men exchanged views on regional issues and the situation in Gaza, diplomatic sources said. They also reviewed the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Araghchi, who served as deputy foreign minister during Hassan Rouhani's government, succeeded Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was killed in a plane crash on May 19.

On Aug. 11, newly-appointed President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Araghchi as his top diplomat. After receiving a vote of confidence from the Islamic Consultative Assembly on Aug. 21, he was appointed as foreign minister.

The phone conversation between the two ministers comes amid questions about when and how Iran will retaliate against Israel over the assassination of the former Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

The chief commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) hinted at an imminent retaliatory attack on Israel in a statement over the weekend.

‘’You will hear good news about Iran's revenge,’’ IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami told a crowd of people during a visit to a border area in western Iran when asked about the promised retaliation.

Some Western powers were making efforts to convince Iran that it should not escalate the situation in the Middle East.

