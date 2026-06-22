Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday spoke over the phone with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the phone call, Erdoğan welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and the US, saying Türkiye would provide all possible support to help ensure the process ends peacefully, the directorate said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He also stressed the importance of acting carefully against those seeking to sabotage the talks.

Erdoğan said that it is important and necessary to take steps in the new period that would strengthen regional peace, adding that Türkiye would work to help establish it.

The Turkish president also said Ankara would continue taking steps to improve trade, financial and energy cooperation with Iran.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations between their countries, as well as regional and global issues.

During the phone call, Erdogan said Türkiye wants to further advance relations with Iraq in the new period, noting that there is significant potential for cooperation, particularly in energy, the defense industry and transportation.