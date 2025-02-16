Turkish intel chief calls for permanent agreement on Palestine issue

ANKARA
National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın has underlined the importance of reaching a permanent deal on the Palestinian issues for the peace and stability of all the region and the world.

According to the security sources, Kalın attended the Munich Security Conference and took part in some closed sessions devoted to the multipolarity of the global system along with his counterparts and other senior officials over the weekend.

In his exchanges with counterparts, Kalın brought forward the fragile structure of the global order with growing quests for multipolarity and issue-based alignments and informed them about Türkiye’s 360-degree pro-active and pre-emptive intelligence diplomacy.

On the ongoing efforts to end the armed conflict in the Middle East, Kalın once again called for a permanent deal between Israel and Palestine, drawing attention to the fragility of the current ceasefire. He also emphasized the need for Israel to cease its attacks and allow the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Türkiye’s intelligence chief also shared Ankara’s perspective on the recent developments in Syria, following the collapse of the six-decade-old Baath regime in December 2024, which was overthrown by opposition groups in less than two weeks.

Kalın stressed that sanctions must be lifted for the development and reconstruction of Syria while reiterating that the presence of terror organizations like PKK and ISIL should not be allowed.

He also touched on the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and urged that ending this war through an agreement is a must for global peace and recovery of the world economy. Türkiye is among the countries that are directly impacted by this war, he said, suggesting an immediate end to the hostility between the two neighboring countries.

Ensuring security in the Black Sea is not only vital to Türkiye but the entire world, MİT’s head Kalın also underlined.

