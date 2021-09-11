Turkish industry's productivity up 22.8% in Q2

  • September 11 2021 09:54:24

ANKARA
The productivity of the Turkish industry increased by 22.8% year-on-year in the April-June period of 2021, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Sept. 10. 

The calendar-adjusted index of production per person employed reached 110.5 in the second quarter of 2021, according to official figures.

When the calendar-adjusted main industry group data is analyzed, the highest annual increase in the production index per worker was recorded in durable consumer goods production with 35.2%.

In the seasonally and calendar-adjusted production index per employee, the highest increase was in energy production with 4.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

The seasonally and calendar-adjusted total industrial production index per employee decreased by 1.5% to 111.8.

The calendar-adjusted total industrial production per hour worked index decreased by 6.7% to 123.5 in the April-June period of 2021.

