Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister

ISTANBUL

Two A-400M Turkish aircraft which arrived in Ukraine the day the war began to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate Turkish citizens are still waiting at the airport, said the Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on March 5.

"Two planes are currently waiting at Boryspil Airport due to the closure of the airspace after we got there. We continue our contacts with both Russia and Ukraine on this issue," Akar told.

Noting that efforts are continuing to bring the planes back to Turkey safely if is a cease-fire, Akar said: "Our aircrew are currently staying at our embassy. We will evacuate our planes at the first opportunity. We will also evacuate our citizens to Turkiye, if possible."