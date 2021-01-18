Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO

  • January 18 2021 15:25:00

ANKARA
Turkish and Greek military representatives have come together as part of a de-confliction mechanism launched by NATO, a week before the much-anticipated exploratory talks for the resolution of the problems stemming from the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

The mechanism was launched by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the fall of 2020 in order to avoid a potential armed conflict between the two allies whose ties were severely strained due to the overlapping continental shelf claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Following a few round of talks in Brussels, the Greek side rejected to attend the meetings after Turkey re-dispatched the Oruç Reis exploration vessel to the disputed waters in Mediterranean. The parties could reconvene as a result of continued de-escalation in the region as well as on ties between Turkey and the EU.

Accordingly, Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume the exploratory talks on Jan. 25 after nearly a five-year hiatus. The mechanism was first launched in 2004 but was stalled in 2016 upon a decision by former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Turkey and Greece have differences over their maritime boundaries as well as on their respective air space limits. Turkey has accused Greece of militarizing the Aegean islands in violation of international and bilateral agreements. Greece denies Turkish claims and argues that the sole problem between the two neighbors is maritime delimitation.

WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY External assets at $228.6 bln in November

External assets at $228.6 bln in November

Turkey's external assets amounted to $228.6 billion at November end, down 9.7 percent from 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Jan. 18.

SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.