Turkish, Greek ministers exchange messages over bereavement

ANKARA

The death of the mother of Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos opened a new channel of communication between Türkiye and Greece amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

The Greek newspaper “To Vima” reported that Panagiotopoulos’ mother, Kaiti Panagiotopoulos, died suddenly of cancer the previous day, and the two counterparts contacted each other for condolences and exchanged good wishes.

The newspaper reported that after Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar learned of the death of Panagiotopoulos’ mother, he immediately sent a message of support and wrote, “Dear Niko, my condolences to you and your family, may your mother rest in peace.”

The daily noted that the Greek minister replied to Akar saying, “Thank you for your support and I wish that 2023 will be a year of peace in which we must work together so that it will be peaceful and happy.”

The daily reported that Akar sent flowers to the funeral after the message.

It was also noted that Panagiotopoulos informed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about his communication with the Turkish minister as part of the condolence diplomacy.