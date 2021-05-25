Turkish, Greek defense ministries to hold meeting via video conference

  • May 25 2021 16:53:52

Turkish, Greek defense ministries to hold meeting via video conference

ANKARA
Turkish, Greek defense ministries to hold meeting via video conference

The fourth round of meeting on confidence-building measures between the delegations of the Turkish and Greek defense ministries will be held on May 26-27 via video conference, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

Turkey and Greece were at loggerheads over territory and undersea energy resources last year after Ankara sent several drillships to explore energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two neighbors have long been in dispute for their territorial claims in the Aegean Sea as well. 

The Turkish and Greek military officials launched talks to reduce the risk of conflict and accidents in the Aegean and Mediterranean under NATO auspices after months of tension. The two neighbors also resumed political discussions to resolve their differences.

“We will have a meeting with our Greek counterparts within the framework of confidence-building measures, albeit from a distance. We will once again express that we are waiting for them for the fourth meeting to be held in Ankara,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters last week.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkish, Greek defense ministries to hold meeting via video conference

Turkish, Greek defense ministries to hold meeting via video conference
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey under attack, says interior minister

    Turkey under attack, says interior minister

  2. Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

    Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

  3. President Erdoğan to hold roundtable call with US CEOs

    President Erdoğan to hold roundtable call with US CEOs

  4. Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

    Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

  5. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April
Recommended
Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo

Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo
Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones
Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister
Turkey condoles with Nigeria over deadly military plane crash

Turkey condoles with Nigeria over deadly military plane crash
Turkey invites Greece to end denial of Turkish minority’s identity

Turkey invites Greece to end denial of Turkish minority’s identity
New Cyprus talks should begin with 2 states, not communities: Erdoğan

New Cyprus talks should begin with 2 states, not communities: Erdoğan
WORLD Top US diplomat lands in Israel to solidify ceasefire

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on May 25, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
ECONOMY Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Professor Semih Tümen has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s Central Bank, replacing Oğuzhan Erbaş.

SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.