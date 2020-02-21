Turkish, Greek defense ministries' talks end

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

İHA Photo

Turkish and Greek delegations from defense ministries concluded negotiations to improve bilateral cooperation, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 20.

The meetings, which began on Feb. 17 in Athens, primarily focused on confidence and security-building precautions, as well as developing mutual cooperation, the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement said the head of the Turkish delegation was received by the Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The delegation visited the Piraeus Turkish military cemetery and Turkish Armed Forces attache's office on Feb. 19 in Athens.