  • September 10 2020 09:11:51

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

Turkey's defense chief Hulusi Akar and his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer talked over the phone on Sept. 9 about recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, an official statement said.

According to the statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Akar and Kramp-Karrenbauer exchanged views on bilateral defense and security relations, as well as regional issues, particularly the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey does not favor a deadlock but rather resolution of problems through dialogue, said Akar during the phone talk, the statement added.

Akar also noted that other countries should approach the issue with "common sense and spirit of the alliance"

Turkey is righteous and resolute, will never allow any fait accompli, and will continue to defend its rights stemming from international law, he stressed.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean - has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that

Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region. Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

