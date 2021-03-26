Turkish games raving success in US markets

  March 26 2021

İZMİR – Anadolu Agency
The founder of an Izmir-based software company has said Turkish game developers are on the path to success after creating six of the 10 most downloaded games in the United States.

Mert Can Kurum, founder of Ruby Games, said their game, Hunter Assassin, released last year was the fifth most downloaded game in the world in all game categories.

Another game, Handyman 3D, which was released in March was among the top 10 most downloaded games among iOS users in the US, he said.

"We are one of the leading companies in the hyper-casual gaming industry in our country. We believe that we have made contributions, albeit small, to Turkey in reaching this position."

Kurum went on to say that big investors now wanted to invest in Turkish gaming companies.

"In this way, many young people will find the opportunity to work in gaming companies abroad."

He said that earlier they would develop games in Turkey and send them abroad to companies for release. "But now we do everything on our own. All of the revenues generated stay within our country."

