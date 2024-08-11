Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

ANKARA

In the latest development regarding the foreign school crisis in Türkiye, the Turkish and French authorities have reached a four-point agreement, with discussions ongoing on certain issues.

The Turkish Education Ministry earlier contended that although two French schools were initially intended to enroll French students, the majority of their current students are Turkish nationals, who are not registered within the Turkish educational system, thereby operating outside the legal framework.

In a written statement issued on Aug 10, the Turkish ministry declared that Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in the capital Ankara and Lycée Français Pierre Loti in Istanbul will no longer enroll new Turkish students until the international agreement to grant them legal status is finalized.

Additionally, no new transfers into intermediate classes will be accepted. A list of Turkish students currently enrolled in these schools will be submitted to the Turkish government, an apparent abandonment of the previous policy of transferring these students to Turkish high schools. The Turkish students will be able to continue their education in these schools.

However, Turkish students currently attending these schools will receive instruction in subjects such as Turkish literature, geography, history and culture from Turkish educators, the ministry said.

The educational processes within these schools will be monitored and scrutinized by officials from the ministry and other relevant state agencies, who will be stationed in designated offices within the schools.

The statement also revealed progress regarding Turkish students studying in France.

Negotiations have commenced to establish a comprehensive educational cooperation agreement, which will include provisions for the teaching of the Turkish language to Turkish students residing in France, with the aim of expediting the finalization of these discussions, the statement noted.

Following a legal dispute between the Turkish Education Ministry and two French schools, a German school in the capital Ankara earlier announced it will no longer accept Turkish students.