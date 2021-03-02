Turkish foreign minister, UN envoy talk Libya

  • March 02 2021 16:00:43

Turkish foreign minister, UN envoy talk Libya

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish foreign minister, UN envoy talk Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on March 2 met with Jan Kubis, the special U.N. envoy for Libya, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that they discussed recent developments in the intra-Libyan political process and the formation of a new interim government.

“Our support to ensure stability in brotherly Libya will continue,” he added.

On Oct. 23, 2020, the U.N. announced a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya’s warring rivals during a meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Turkey supports the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, as well as a peaceful resolution to Libya's problems.

un envoy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

  2. Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

    Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

  3. Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

    Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

  4. Britons' demand for travel to Turkey on rise

    Britons' demand for travel to Turkey on rise

  5. Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

    Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years
Recommended
Turkish, Italian foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers hold phone call

US remembers Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib, Syria

US remembers Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib, Syria
Turkey to stay in Afghanistan as long as Kabul wants: Minister

Turkey to stay in Afghanistan as long as Kabul wants: Minister
Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab

Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab
Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar

Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar
Renewed EU-Turkey ties in our mutual best interest: Italian envoy

Renewed EU-Turkey ties in our mutual best interest: Italian envoy
WORLD World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

It is unrealistic to think the world will be done with the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year, the World Health Organization warned on March 1.
ECONOMY Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

Turkey registers all-time high February export figure

With a 9.6 percent hike year-on-year, Turkey's exports registered the all-time high February figure at $16 billion, the country's trade minister said on March 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.