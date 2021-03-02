Turkish foreign minister, UN envoy talk Libya

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on March 2 met with Jan Kubis, the special U.N. envoy for Libya, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that they discussed recent developments in the intra-Libyan political process and the formation of a new interim government.

“Our support to ensure stability in brotherly Libya will continue,” he added.

On Oct. 23, 2020, the U.N. announced a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya’s warring rivals during a meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Turkey supports the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, as well as a peaceful resolution to Libya's problems.