FM Çavuşoğlu meets EU foreign policy chief

ANTALYA

The Turkish foreign minister and EU foreign policy chief held a bilateral meeting in Antalya, southern Turkey on June 18.

During the bilateral meeting, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Josep Borrell reviewed "all aspects of the relations" ahead of EU summit that will be held on June 24-25, said a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Borrell arrived in Turkey to attend the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit held on Thursday and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum which will be running from June 18 to 20.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum was held by the Turkish Foreign Ministry under the theme of "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches".

The forum hosted 12 heads of state and government, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

The SEECP brings together Turkey, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia, Moldova, and Montenegro and "is a symbol of the common will of the countries of the region to improve cooperation among themselves and to bring lasting stability in South East Europe," according to Turkish Foreign Ministry.