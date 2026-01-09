OIC, 22 Islamic countries strongly condemn Israeli foreign minister's Somaliland visit

 Twenty-two Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned what they called an “illegal” visit by Israel’s foreign minister to Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, saying it violated Somalia’s sovereignty and international law.

In a joint statement, the OIC and the foreign ministries of the signatory countries said they expressed “their strong condemnation of the recent illegal visit by the Israeli official to ‘Somaliland’ Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on Jan. 6,  2026.”

The visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar “constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and United Nations Charter,” the statement said.

Reaffirming their “unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity” of Somalia, the signatories warned that “encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.”

“Respect for international law, non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability,” the statement added.

The statement also praised Mogadishu for its “commitment to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy and adherence to international law,” and said the signatories would continue backing Somalia’s diplomatic and legal steps to “safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in line with international law.”

Israel announced on Dec. 26 that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do so. The move drew sharp criticism across the region, which described it as illegal and a threat to international peace and security.

Demanding Israel to reverse its position, the statement said Tel Aviv must “fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity and honor its obligations in compliance with international law,” and urged the immediate withdrawal of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Somaliland has operated as a de facto self-governing entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received international recognition as a sovereign state.

The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministries of Algeria, Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, and Yemen, as well as the OIC.

