Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour

  • February 08 2021 11:17:00

Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour

ANKARA
Turkish foreign minister to begin Gulf tour

The Turkish foreign minister will embark on a three-day Gulf tour on Feb. 9 for official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Feb. 8, Çavuşoğlu will pay official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar on Feb. 9-11 and “will hold talks with his counterparts and other high-level authorities” on the occasion of these visits.

“During these meetings, various aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed and views on current regional and international issues will be exchanged,” added the statement.

He is also scheduled to meet with Turkish businesspeople operating in those countries.

In November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Qatar’s capital Doha. Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in the Turkish capital to attend the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee on Nov. 26.

Turkey and Qatar signed 10 agreements during the visit of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Ankara, including the transfer of 10 percent of the Borsa Istanbul shares from Turkey’s Wealth Fund to Qatar. Another agreement was inked to transfer the shares of Istanbul’s İstinye Park, a luxury shopping mall.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed for a joint investment in the Made in Istanbul Golden Horn Project. The transfer and purchase of shares of the Middle East Antalya Port Operators from Turkey’s Global Ports to Qatar’s Terminals W.L.L. was also agreed upon. An MOU was also signed for the joint promotion activities between Turkey’s Commerce Ministry and Qatar’s Free Zone Administration.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The visit by Çavuşoğlu to the region comes after the reconciliation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4, a move welcomed by Ankara as well.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the reopening of land, air and sea borders between the two countries, expressing hopes of a comprehensive and lasting solution and that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would lift all other sanctions against the Qatari people as soon as possible.

“Being a strategic partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council and attaching great importance to the security and stability of the Gulf region, Turkey will continue to support all efforts in this direction,” said the statement.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the two most prominent countries in the GCC, severed ties with Qatar in mid-2017, alleging that Doha supported terrorism, maintained ties with Iran, permitted Turkey to establish a military base on its soil and supported the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s health workers set to receive second dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey’s health workers set to receive second dose of virus vaccine

  2. Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

    Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  3. Federation formula for Cyprus not realistic anymore: Turkish Cypriot leader

    Federation formula for Cyprus not realistic anymore: Turkish Cypriot leader

  4. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  5. Turkish side not ruling out confederation for Cyprus

    Turkish side not ruling out confederation for Cyprus
Recommended
Turkey extends solidarity to India grappling with flood

Turkey extends solidarity to India grappling with flood
Turkey friend and ally to Libya: Interim PM

Turkey friend and ally to Libya: Interim PM
Federation formula for Cyprus not realistic anymore: Turkish Cypriot leader

Federation formula for Cyprus not realistic anymore: Turkish Cypriot leader
Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus

Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus
Turkey welcomes ICC ruling paving way for new Gaza conflict probe

Turkey welcomes ICC ruling paving way for new Gaza conflict probe
Turkish president congratulates Libya interim govt leaders

Turkish president congratulates Libya interim gov't leaders
WORLD In Iran standoff, Biden says US won’t unilaterally lift sanctions

In Iran standoff, Biden says US won’t unilaterally lift sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden has made clear he will not unilaterally lift sanctions against Iran, saying it must first adhere to its nuclear deal commitments despite demands on Feb. 7 from the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.
ECONOMY Turkeys power output from gas up 21 pct due to drought

Turkey's power output from gas up 21 pct due to drought

The share of natural gas in Turkey's electricity generation grew by 21 percent last year compared to 2019, as increasing drought hindered the production capacity of the country's hydropower plants, according to a recent report by the Electricity Generators Association of Turkey.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes beat Beşiktaş lcrypex with a 84-80 score on Feb. 7 in an ING Basketball Lig game.