Turkish foreign minister discusses Afghanistan with counterparts

  • August 19 2021 09:07:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s foreign minister on Aug. 18 discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with his Russian, South Korean, Chinese, Tajik and Australian counterparts, according to diplomatic sources.

In separate phone calls, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu exchanged views with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban.

According to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement, Çavuşoğlu and Lavrov "substantively" discussed the situation in Afghanistan, expressed mutual interest in stabilizing the situation there, and called on the key national forces to ensure security in the country as soon as possible.

“Other international and bilateral issues were also discussed,” the statement added.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years after the US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.

With the collapse of the Afghan government, attention is turning to ensure the safety of civilians and evacuees and an orderly transfer of power.

The Taliban have declared the war in Afghanistan over and said efforts to form an inclusive government are underway.

