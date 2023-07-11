Turkish forces 'neutralize' senior PKK member in Iraq

ANKARA
Turkish forces have neutralized a senior member of the PKK in the al-Zab region of Iraq's Kirkuk governorate during a recent operation, according to an announcement made by the Defense Ministry.

Ferit Yüksel, the organization's "warden" in the region, was captured and neutralized in a cave where he had been hiding, as detailed by the ministry on July 10. The PKK member, known as Batman Serzan Mava, was found to be the trusted associate of the organization's regional head, codenamed Siyabend.

The operation was initiated after the Turkish elements detected Yüksel's presence on a hill situated at an altitude of 852 meters. During the operation, a photo of the two taken in previous years was discovered.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Meanwhile, two Turkish soldiers, Hasan Taş and Furkan Günergök, lost their lives due to harassment fire opened by terrorists in northern Iraq, as confirmed by the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending condolences and offering prayers for the soldiers.

The funeral of Taş took place in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş's Elbistan district, while Günergök's body was set to be laid to rest in the town of Ilıcalar, located in Bingöl.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

