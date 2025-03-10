Van-Tehran passenger train services resume

ANKARA
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the Van-Tehran passenger train has resumed operations after a five-year hiatus, with the first journey from Tehran taking place on March 9 and the inaugural Van-to-Tehran trip on March 10.

Following negotiations with Iranian Railways, the two countries have agreed to reinstate the service, Uraloğlu stated in a written announcement, highlighting the cooperation’s role in strengthening regional connectivity and boosting tourism.

“The resumption of the Van-Tehran train service will reinforce both economic and cultural ties between our nations,” he said.

Operated by Iran’s Raja Rail Transportation Company, the train consists of seven couchette wagons, each with a capacity of 40 passengers. It will run twice a week in both directions.

According to Uraloğlu, departures from Tehran will take place on Sundays and Wednesdays, while trains from Van will leave on Mondays and Thursdays, with trips lasting approximately 22 hours.

The minister also underlined the train’s potential to enhance tourism between Türkiye and Iran. Before services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Van-Tehran route transported nearly 10,000 passengers.

“This initiative is a crucial step toward strengthening Türkiye’s international railway partnership,” Uraloğlu concluded.

Türkiye is currently connected by international railways to Bulgaria (Sofia), Romania (Bucharest), Austrşa (Villach) and now Iran (Tehran) through active passenger train services.

