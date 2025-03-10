Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed Türkiye's firm stance against any attacks threatening Syria's unity, integrity, and social peace, stating that Ankara strongly condemns acts of terrorism and intimidation in the country.

Speaking after a two-hour cabinet meeting on March 10, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to ensuring regional stability and will not allow any actions that jeopardize its national security.

He called on Syria to swiftly ease tensions and warned against sectarian divisions.

“The situation in Syria has largely been brought under control with the Syrian government’s effective intervention, but the situation on ground remains sensitive,” Erdoğan said, adding that “Türkiye is not interested in anyone's ethnicity, religion, or sect in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or any other countries in region.”

He also reiterated Türkiye’s opposition to external interference in the region stating, “Just as we did not allow operations on our soil, we will not allow tolerate border engineering in Syria.”

Ankara welcomed recent moderate statements from interim Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and his firm stance on punishing those acting outside the law.

On ties between Türkiye and EU countries amid growing concern over security, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding NATO and the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said that Ankara hopes its “European friends” understand "Türkiye’s new role" in reshaping the world.

Erdogan expressed the country’s desire to enhance relations with the EU in a perspective focused on the goal of full membership.

He further said that the global system, which claimed to be rule-based, is collapsing, adding: “Its founders are the ones dealing the strongest blows to the international order.”