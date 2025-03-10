Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

ANKARA
Türkiye strongly condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syrias unity

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed Türkiye's firm stance against any attacks threatening Syria's unity, integrity, and social peace, stating that Ankara strongly condemns acts of terrorism and intimidation in the country.

Speaking after a two-hour cabinet meeting on March 10, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to ensuring regional stability and will not allow any actions that jeopardize its national security.

He called on Syria to swiftly ease tensions and warned against sectarian divisions. 

“The situation in Syria has largely been brought under control with the Syrian government’s effective intervention, but the situation on ground remains sensitive,” Erdoğan said, adding that “Türkiye is not interested in anyone's ethnicity, religion, or sect in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or any other countries in region.” 

He also reiterated Türkiye’s opposition to external interference in the region stating, “Just as we did not allow operations on our soil, we will not allow tolerate border engineering in Syria.”

Ankara welcomed recent moderate statements from interim Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and his firm stance on punishing those acting outside the law. 

On ties between Türkiye and EU countries amid growing concern over security, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding NATO and the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said that Ankara hopes its “European friends” understand "Türkiye’s new role" in reshaping the world.

Erdogan expressed the country’s desire to enhance relations with the EU in a perspective focused on the goal of full membership.

He further said that the global system, which claimed to be rule-based, is collapsing, adding: “Its founders are the ones dealing the strongest blows to the international order.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye

Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye
Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks

Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks
Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries

Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries
Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase

Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase
Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿