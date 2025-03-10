Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense

ISTANBUL

Defense company Aselsan has successfully tested the mobile laser weapon system, designed to safeguard military bases, airports, power plants and petroleum refineries against drone threats.

Named GÖKBERK, the advanced laser system seeks to bolster the country’s Steel Dome system — an integrated multilayered air defense system, intended to provide the protection of Türkiye’s entire air space.

The laser system utilizes a locally developed laser source for physical target elimination and an electronic jamming system for disabling UAVs.

Equipped with enhanced superior, AI-supported tracking algorithms and excellent laser beam output quality, it detects, tracks and neutralizes threats with high precision.

Test footage also showcased GÖKBERK’s ability to automatically track and destroy FPV drones, proving its effectiveness against evolving battlefield threats. The advanced system also operates continuously with an advanced cooling system, ensuring long-duration, cost-efficient engagement.

A strategic component of the Steel Dome, the advanced system combines İHTAR, another anti-drone system developed by Aselsan. The system is expected to play a crucial role in defending critical infrastructure and adapting to asymmetric air threats.

Using data from GÖKBERK's firing tests and trials in various weather situations, the system's research and improvement efforts continue at present.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlighted the newly developed system’s importance in a post on social media, stating, "This time, no missiles, but only lasers. In the defense sector, our technological and product capabilities are growing and improving."