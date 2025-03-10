Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul court has accepted an indictment seeking prison sentences for the leaders of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), with the two businessmen set to stand trial in May.

TÜSİAD Chairman Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) President Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras have been under judicial scrutiny since a February meeting, where they argued that ongoing probes into opposition figures fuel uncertainty and public concern, causing economic instability.

Both executives were interrogated last month and subjected to a travel ban.

Local media on March 10 reported that the indictment against Turan and Aras was formally accepted.

The defendants, facing potential imprisonment of up to five years and six months, are slated to appear before the court on May 20.

The indictment accuses them of spreading misleading and manipulative statements regarding political, legal, judicial, and administrative matters beyond their knowledge.

It further states that their comments exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and opinion, arguing that they cannot be considered within the scope of the right to news or information.

In their statements to the prosecutors last month, both Turan and Aras denied the accusations and contested the travel ban, arguing that their work required frequent international visits.

"The main focus of my remarks was what steps should be taken to advance Türkiye’s economy," Turan said.

