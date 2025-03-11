Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

DAMASCUS
Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is dominated by YPG — an offshoot of the terrorist organization PKK — into the national army.

The deal was signed on March 10 by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF.

The Syrian Presidency shared a statement on its official X account, emphasizing that a newly signed agreement upholds the territorial integrity of the country and rejects any form of division.

The post included a photograph of the ceremony along with the full text of the agreement. 

According to the document, the agreement ensures the participation and representation of all Syrians in political processes and state institutions, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, based on meritocracy.

A key provision affirms that the Kurdish community is an integral component of the Syrian state which guarantees their citizenship rights and in all constitutional entitlements.

The agreement also outlines several key commitments including establishing a nationwide ceasefire across Syria and territory and integrating all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria under the administration of the Syrian state.

Furthermore, it calls for rejecting division hate speech and any attempts to sow discord among different components of Syrian society and ensuring that executive committees work toward implementing the agreement before the end of this year.

The deal marks a major breakthrough that would bring most of Syria under the control of the government led by the group that led the ousting of President Bashar Assad in December.

The deal to be implemented by the end of the year would bring all border crossings with Iraq and Türkiye in the northeast, airports and oil fields under the control of the central government.

PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/SDF is its Syrian branch.

Ahmed al-Sharaa,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump
Syria forges new path for unity, integration with landmark Damascus-SDF deal

Syria forges new path for unity, integration with landmark Damascus-SDF deal
Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan

Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan
Ex-Philippine President Duterte boards plane for The Hague

Ex-Philippine President Duterte boards plane for The Hague
Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital

Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital
EU chief calls for defense surge

EU chief calls for defense 'surge'
Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision

Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿