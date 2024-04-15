Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have carried out an airstrike in northern Iraq, “neutralizing” 12 members of the PKK terrorist organization, the Defense Ministry has announced.

The airstrike took place in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, targeting terrorists identified as operating on behalf of the PKK in the area, according to a written statement issued on April 15.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is ‘neutralized,’" stated the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation came one day after Turkish forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Syria, as per another announcement on April 14.

The statement indicated that the cross-border operation targeted terrorists preparing to launch attacks within the area of the Euphrates Shield Operation.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.