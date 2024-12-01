Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

ISTANBUL

German security forces have arrested a Turkish footballer over his connections with one of Europe’s largest drug cartels, which carried out 11 bomb attacks in a chilling escalation starting from summer months, Turkish media has reported.

The sequence of events that sent shockwaves through Germany began in June, when 350 kilograms of cannabis under the control of the Mocro crime syndicate were stolen from a warehouse in Hürth-Kalscheuren.

The disappearance of drugs, valued at 1.5 million euros, unleashed a wave of retribution, with the cartel orchestrating 11 bombings in North Rhine-Westphalia within a span of 12 weeks, targeting presumed culprits. The attacks killed a man, according to the media reports.

Alim Aykut Esgi, a 25-year-old German national of Turkish descent, was identified as one of the main suspects in the incident as he abducted the brother and wife of a member of the El Zein clan, whom the Mocro cartel blamed for the theft.

The kidnapped couple was allegedly subjected to severe torture. Police rescued the unconscious pair during a raid on a residence, arresting six armed gang members who were subsequently incarcerated.

Gang leader Sermet A., who was wanted on an international arrest warrant, was apprehended last October at Paris Roissy Airport while attempting to flee to Dubai.

Esgi has been remanded in custody and will face trial on charges of "hostage-taking and grievous bodily harm."

Esgi’s football career included stints with Türkiye’s Fatih Karagümrük, Darıca Gençlerbirliği, Bayrampaşa and Akhisarspor. His last appearance was on Sept. 26, 2018, in a Turkish Cup match between Karagümrük and 1922 Konya. Most recently, Esgi was affiliated with a team in Bosnia and Herzegovina.