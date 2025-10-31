Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) disciplinary board suspended 149 referees on Oct. 31 for periods ranging from eight to 12 months following an extensive betting investigation that has rocked the country’s football establishment.

Authorities said the sanctions were imposed “to protect the integrity of football and its ethical principles,” adding that the penalties were determined “in accordance with the intensity of the action.”

The board also confirmed that an investigation into Zorbay Küçük, a top-tier Süper Lig referee, remains ongoing. Küçük denied any wrongdoing, claiming his personal information had been stolen and that he had filed a criminal complaint over the alleged identity theft.

Probes into referees Melih Kurt and Mertcan Tubay will also continue, with their cases to be reviewed once additional evidence and evaluations are completed.

The suspensions follow the TFF’s Oct. 28 announcement that 152 referees had been referred for disciplinary action after an internal audit revealed they had placed bets. TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu said the federation’s investigation found that 371 of the 571 referees working in Türkiye’s professional leagues had betting accounts.

Among those referred to the disciplinary board were seven senior referees and 15 senior assistant referees. Küçük is the only one among the senior referees to have officiated a Süper Lig match this season.

Other senior referees facing suspension include Egemen Artun, Mehmet Ali Özer, Muhammed Selim Özbek, Seyfettin Alper Yılmaz and Yunus Dursun.