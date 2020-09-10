Turkish FM welcomes cooperation of Guinea-Bissau against FETÖ

  • September 10 2020 16:43:30

BISSAU
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has thanked Guinea-Bissau for its contribution to Turkey’s fight against FETÖ.

“We welcome the closure of the school affiliated with FETÖ in this country,” Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 10, speaking at a press conference with his Bissau-Guinean counterpart, Suzi Carla Barbosa.

Çavuşoğlu said they welcomed the agreement signed with Bissau authorities.

“The [Türkiye Maarif Vakfı] TMV will open new schools here in Guinea-Bissau. This foundation currently has 333 schools in 43 different countries, 23 of which are on the African continent.” Çavuşoğlu said.

He said Turkey shows solidarity with Guinea-Bissau in its fight against the novel coronavirus. “Today we brought with us a ventilator and an N-95 mask. Because the plane’s capacity is limited, we do our best to bring as many as possible,” he said.

Within the scope of Çavuşoğlu’s visit to the country, the TMV and education, Youth and Culture Ministry of Guinea-Bissau signed the “Contract on the Administration, Organization and Operation of Educational Institutions.”

With the contract in question, a legal basis for the activities of TMV in the country and the transfer of the active FETÖ-affiliated school to the foundation are envisaged to be prepared.

