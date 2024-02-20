Turkish FM to attend G20 meeting in Brazil

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the G20 foreign ministerial held by Brazil, which is running the term presidency of the group, where he will once again emphasize the need for quick global action to stop the ongoing massacres of Israel in Gaza.

The two-day event of the G20 will be held in Rio de Janeiro and its theme will be “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.” The foreign ministers of the G20 will hold two main forums to discuss the G20’s role in ending international conflicts and global governance reform.

According to the diplomatic sources, the main message that Fidan will convey is that diplomacy can prevail to resolve conflicts in case a just, inclusive and effective international system can be created. He will also reiterate Türkiye’s well-known views on how to reform the international system, particularly the U.N. Security Council, the World Trade Organization, international development banks, and other key financial institutions.

In Rio de Janeiro, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the participants and join the 25th foreign ministerial meeting of MIKTA, an organization that brings Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Türkiye and Australia together.

The diplomatic sources stressed that Fidan will raise the developments in Gaza and reiterate Ankara’s continued support to Palestinians in all his meetings and conversations. The Turkish minister will underline Türkiye’s endorsement of the efforts for a lasting ceasefire and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

The G20 will also elaborate on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as the conflict is about to enter its third year on Feb. 24.