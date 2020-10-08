Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

  • October 08 2020 10:20:19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s foreign minister on Oct. 7 inaugurated a memorial in Slovakia’s Bratislava city in honor of the Turkish soldiers martyred in the Battle of Galicia during World War I.  

In a Twitter post, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he opened the Bratislava Turkish Cemetery and Memorial together with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok to keep the memory of the martyrs.

"I remember all our martyrs with respect, gratitude and mercy," he said.

Çavuşoğlu has made a two-day visit to the capital Bratislava, where he took part in “one-on-one” interview on “Turkey’s Role in Regional and Global Security: Humanitarian and Enterprising Foreign Policy” at the 5th annual Bratislava Global Security Forum (GLOBSEC).

