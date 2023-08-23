Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

BAGHDAD

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in a high-level meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the capital city of Baghdad.

The Aug. 22 talks primarily centered around strategies to combat terrorism and regional developments.

During the press briefing held after the meeting, Fidan emphasized the urgency of addressing their "common enemy," the PKK terrorist organization, and preventing its detrimental impact on bilateral relations. Fidan conveyed Türkiye's willingness to collaborate closely with Iraq in their shared fight against terrorism.

"We stand united in our support for our Iraqi counterparts in countering the PKK terrorist organization, which has been manipulated by external powers," Fidan stated, urging Iraq to officially designate PKK as a terrorist organization.

Expressing enthusiasm for fostering a renewed cooperative spirit, Fidan conveyed his commitment to enhancing Türkiye-Iraq relations while addressing prevailing challenges.

Highlighting the paramount significance of relations with Iraq in Türkiye's foreign policy agenda, Fidan remarked, "The preservation of Iraq's territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty remains a foremost foreign policy priority. We pledge to maintain this unwavering stance moving forward."

Commending the leadership of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani, Fidan voiced support for his initiatives in resolving Iraq's infrastructural deficiencies. Of particular note was Türkiye's strong backing for the "Development Road" project spearheaded by the Iraqi Premier to link a major commodities port on the southern coast by rail and roads to the border with Türkiye.

The Turkish top diplomat also underscored the gravity of economic relations and trade volumes, which currently approach $25 billion, advocating for reciprocal measures to amplify economic collaboration.

In the context of rapidly advancing commercial ties, Hussein, for his part, expressed his aspiration for the establishment of joint agreements, paving the way for an upcoming visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Baghdad.

"The relations between Iraq and Türkiye are important for both sides. We attach importance to the development of these relations through continuous negotiations with the Turkish government and ministries," he stated. "Our geographical, humanitarian, historical and cultural partnerships form the basis of these relations."

Meanwhile, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Iraq's Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani convened in Ankara to discuss a range of bilateral and regional subjects, with a notable focus on the pivotal Iraq-Türkiye crude oil pipeline.

Türkiye stopped the oil flow through the pipeline since an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on March 25 ordered Türkiye to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan regional government between 2014 and 2018.

The two ministers underscored the strategic significance of the pipeline as an "essential conduit for both nations." Expressing mutual interest, they emphasized the urgency of sustaining an uninterrupted flow of oil through the pipeline, highlighting its role in fortifying the economic ties between the countries.

The ministers engaged in an exchange of perspectives regarding the integration of their respective oil, gas and electricity systems.

Collaborative efforts to foster advancements in renewable energy and energy efficiency also emerged as key topics on the agenda.