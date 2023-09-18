Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts

NEW YORK

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held meetings with his German and Irish counterparts, Annalena Baerbock and Michel Martin, during his visit to the United States.

The rendezvous, took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 17, primarily focused on Türkiye-European Union relations, as well as other pressing international issues.

In a bilateral discussion with German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock, Fidan delved into the need to update the customs union agreement and advance the visa liberalization process for Turkish citizens.

The talks also touched upon regional matters, with the ministers examining the latest developments surrounding the long-standing Cyprus issue and the challenges faced in revitalizing the Ukraine grain corridor deal.

Furthermore, the officials touched upon Sweden's ongoing process toward NATO membership and the collective effort required to combat climate change.

Fidan's diplomatic engagements continued with a meeting with Irish Deputy PM Martin. The discussion encompassed a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from Türkiye's relations with the European Union to bilateral affairs, including the intricacies of the grain deal.