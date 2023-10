Turkish FM Fidan meets Egyptian President in Cairo

CAIRO

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sept. 14 and discussed the situation in Gaza. Fidan also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Through Saturday, Fidan was paying a two-day official visit to Egypt at Shoukry’s invitation.

His discussions with Egyptian officials covered also all aspects of bilateral ties, as well as current regional developments and international issues.