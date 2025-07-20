Turkish FM discusses developments in Syria with Syrian counterpart, US envoy

Turkish FM discusses developments in Syria with Syrian counterpart, US envoy

ANKARA
Turkish FM discusses developments in Syria with Syrian counterpart, US envoy

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on July 20 discussed developments in Syria in separate phone calls with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and Tom Barrack, the U.S. special envoy to Syria.

In the calls, Fidan also discussed with Shaibani and Barrack – who also serves as U.S. ambassador to Türkiye – last week's meetings in Amman, Jordan which addressed the situation in southern Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida, southern Syria.

Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the need for protecting Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last December, Israel intensified its air campaign in Syria and declared a buffer zone between the two countries defunct, alongside the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

    Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

  2. Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

    Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

  3. Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

    Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

  4. Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

    Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

  5. Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

    Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
Recommended
Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026
Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation
Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye

Bulgaria seizes record 206 kg of cocaine bound for Türkiye
Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals

Antalya hits single-day peak for July foreign visitor arrivals
WORLD Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

The U.N. food agency accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid, in what the territory's Health Ministry said was one of the deadliest days for aid seekers in over 21 months of war.  
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿