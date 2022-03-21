Turkish FM addresses diplomats’ meeting in UAE

  • March 21 2022 14:39:14

Turkish FM addresses diplomats’ meeting in UAE

ABU DHABI
Turkish FM addresses diplomats’ meeting in UAE

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 21 and attended an ambassadors meeting, as Ankara and Abu Dhabi takes steps to mend frayed ties.

Çavuşoğlu addressed the 16th UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a guest of honor upon the invitation of his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit comes as Turkey has stepped up to restore its ties with the Gulf country recently.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE were heavily strained after a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab nations, including the UAE, lasted from mid-2017 to early last year. Doha is one of Ankara’s closest allies.

The UAE and Turkey backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict, where a fragile ceasefire has been in place since October 2020.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan oversaw the signing of several investments and cooperation deals on Nov. 24 last year.

Turkey and the UAE on Feb. 14 signed 13 agreements in various fields during Erdoğan’s visit.

Agreements on the defense industry, health, climate change, industry, technology, trade, economy, culture, agriculture, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication and archive were signed during the meeting between the Turkish and UAE delegation chaired jointly by Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince.

Turkish FM to attend OIC meeting

Çavuşoğlu will attend the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) slated for March 22-23, 2022, in Islamabad, the Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit to Islamabad, Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OIC member states, the statement said.

diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 14,000 Russians flee to Turkey after Ukraine war

    Some 14,000 Russians flee to Turkey after Ukraine war

  2. Turkey’s unmanned vessel to showcase at Qatar fair

    Turkey’s unmanned vessel to showcase at Qatar fair

  3. Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

    Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

  4. Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

    Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

  5. Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

    Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’
Recommended
US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis

US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis
Turkey reiterates offer to host Russian, Ukrainian leaders

Turkey reiterates offer to host Russian, Ukrainian leaders
Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM
Ministry reiterates Ankara does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea

Ministry reiterates Ankara does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea
Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

Erdoğan to attend NATO summit
Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece
WORLD Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on March 21, state media has reported.
ECONOMY Turkish economy growing in ‘balanced way’: Minister

Turkish economy growing in ‘balanced way’: Minister

Turkey’s exports, domestic consumption and factory activity are all rising at the same time, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.