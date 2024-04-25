Touristic Diyarbakır Express makes first trip

DİYARBAKIR
The summer season alternative to the popular Eastern Express train, the Touristic Diyarbakır Express, completed its first four-day journey on April 23.

The train departed from Ankara on April 19 and traveled through Malatya, Diyarbakır, Elazığ and Kayseri before returning to the capital city. Passengers on board experienced a unique cultural adventure, enjoying not only the historical sights but also the special flavors of each city.

This new route, created by Turkish State Railways (TCDD) following the success of the Touristic Eastern Express, offers travelers a chance to explore southeastern Türkiye during the summer months. The inaugural voyage of the Diyarbakır Express, named after the southeastern city, allowed passengers to wander the historical black stone houses and savor delicious local cuisine. In the eastern province of Malatya, passengers were greeted with apricots, while Diyarbakır offered traditional drum and zurna music performances.

The first group of travelers were able to take advantage of ample photo opportunities at historical and tourist sites throughout the journey. Those who stayed overnight in Diyarbakır embarked on a city tour, exploring unique historic sites, indulging in local specialties and enjoying some shopping.

The Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry highly anticipates the positive impact of the express. President Mehmet Kaya expressed his belief that the train will significantly promote the city. "Over a million tourists visiting Diyarbakır annually contribute greatly to our businesses and the city's economy," Kaya remarked. "This train will showcase the beauty of our region, from Ankara to Diyarbakır, while also benefiting the other cities on the route."

The 1,051-kilometer route boasts not only historical significance but also stunning natural landscapes. Passengers can marvel at the scenic Hazar Lake and the Euphrates Railway Bridge, a landmark that even Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, stopped to admire during his 1937 visit to Diyarbakır.

Departing from Ankara once a week, the Touristic Diyarbakır Express, also known as the Mesopatamia Express, can accommodate 180 passengers in its nine sleeping cars and one dining car. Double occupancy room tickets range from 9,000 Turkish Liras ($276) for the Ankara-Diyarbakır route and 8,000 liras ($245) for the return trip.

Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution
