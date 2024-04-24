Short-term external debt at $174 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock recorded $173.6 billion at the end of February, indicating a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to the end of 2023.

In this period, banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 2.2 percent to $69.9 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 4.5 percent to $57.7 billion, the official data showed on April 24.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 10.9 percent to $13.9 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents, excluding those in the banking sector, using resident banks decreased by 4.4 percent from the end of 2023 to $19.1 billion, and FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $20.3 billion, decreasing by 1.9 percent.

In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 9.2 percent and recorded $16.5 billion, said Central Bank.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 5.5 percent to $36.4 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 3.3 percent to $91.2 billion compared to the end of 2023.

“As of end of February, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 51 percent in U.S. dollars, 22.2 percent euro, 10.8 percent lira and 16 percent other currencies,” said the bank.

Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis —calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less regardless of the original maturity—recorded $227.5 billion, according to the bank.