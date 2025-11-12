Turkish firms shine in African defense fair

BAMAKO, Mali

The first-ever Bamako Expo Fair (BAMEX’25), featuring stands from Turkish companies only, opened on Nov. 12 at the Bamako Fair and Exhibition Center in Mali's capital.

The fair — led by the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and run until Nov. 14 — highlights products and capabilities from leading Turkish firms, including Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, MKE, STM, Kalekalıp, 3E, Sarsılmaz, Atlas, ESSAV, SkyDagger, ZSR, Akincilar, Hedef Defense and Akdaş Firearms.

At the opening ceremony, Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga stated that Africa faces unprecedented security and geopolitical challenges that threaten its stability and development.

He stressed that terrorism transcends borders and is evolving beyond traditional weapons or explosives, now incorporating artificial intelligence, hidden social networks and digital platforms for planning and executing attacks.

The prime minister called the fair an international platform for building a more secure, sovereign and resilient Africa.

He highlighted Türkiye, the guest of honor, as one of the world's top military equipment exporters.

Maiga noted that the participating Turkish companies are renowned for their advanced and reliable defense technologies.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Mali, Efe Ceylan, said the fair showcases the Malian people's capacity and resolve to play a leading role internationally. He pointed out that the attendance of Turkish companies and the Defense Industries Secretariat reflects the Turkish government's dedication to enhancing defense ties with Mali.

Ceylan added that Türkiye's involvement reinforces its position as a dependable partner for Mali. The ambassador affirmed that Türkiye would continue supporting Mali in its counterterrorism efforts.

"We are proud to deepen our defense and security cooperation with Mali, as we have done with Niger, Burkina Faso and many other African countries," he said.

Baykar boosts African security

Baykar, a key producer of unmanned aerial systems in Türkiye's defense industry, is contributing to security and stability across Africa through its armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) supplied to various countries on the continent.

The company has signed export agreements with 37 countries to date.

Baykar participated in the Bamako Expo Fair, displaying scale models of Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar KIZILELMA, while introducing its products and capabilities to international delegations.

In Africa, Baykar is particularly recognized for the Bayraktar TB2 platform, favored by countries for its intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strike abilities.

Africa stands out as one of Baykar's fastest-growing markets. Its products are deployed against security threats and provide significant deterrence.

Countries across the continent, including host Mali, have selected national UAVs produced by Baykar.

Alongside these UAVs, a range of payloads from Türkiye's defense industry are also being exported.

Since starting its UAV R&D process in 2003, Baykar has generated 83 percent of its revenues from exports.

The company has ranked among the top 10 exporters across all sectors and emerged as the leader in defense and aviation exports.

As the world's largest exporter of armed UAVs, Baykar has positioned Türkiye at the forefront in this field, with over 90 percent of its recent contracts focused on exports.