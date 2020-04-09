Turkish firm to hire 1,000 new staff despite pandemic

  April 09 2020

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish firm announced on April 8 1,000 new job openings at a time when businesses globally are announcing pay cuts and firing staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tosyalı Holding is hiring for its $1-billion investment in the steel industry in Turkey's southern province of Iskenderun.

The firm also donated 5 million Turkish liras ($750,000) to the country's National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight against the pandemic.
Tosyalı Holding is a global iron/steel giant with 25 manufacturing plants across three continents.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

