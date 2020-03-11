Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

A Turkish firm is exhibiting its new ceramic kitchen design valued at 250,000 Turkish liras ($40,600) at an international fair in Istanbul.

The Tresette Mutfak kitchen, made of 100 percent ceramic, has automatic door system, scratch resistance and strong shelves.

As part of the International Ceramic, Bathroom, Kitchen Fair (UNICERA), the kitchen design is drawing rave reviews.

The firm has already sold two units of the kitchen to U.S. buyers.

Tresette, the luxury kitchen design firm, is a subsidiary brand of Aslandağ Group, which is active in kitchen furniture sector with its several brands.

The firm last sold a gold-plated luxury kitchen for $200,000.

The second-largest global event in its field, UNICERA kicked off on March 10. The five-day display brings together players from the global ceramic sector.

The fair is expected to host over 100,000 visitors from 130 countries, with the participation of 1,200 international brands.