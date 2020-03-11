Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen

  • March 11 2020 14:58:00

Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen

AA Photo

A Turkish firm is exhibiting its new ceramic kitchen design valued at 250,000 Turkish liras ($40,600) at an international fair in Istanbul.

The Tresette Mutfak kitchen, made of 100 percent ceramic, has automatic door system, scratch resistance and strong shelves.

As part of the International Ceramic, Bathroom, Kitchen Fair (UNICERA), the kitchen design is drawing rave reviews.

The firm has already sold two units of the kitchen to U.S. buyers.

Tresette, the luxury kitchen design firm, is a subsidiary brand of Aslandağ Group, which is active in kitchen furniture sector with its several brands.

The firm last sold a gold-plated luxury kitchen for $200,000.

The second-largest global event in its field, UNICERA kicked off on March 10. The five-day display brings together players from the global ceramic sector.

The fair is expected to host over 100,000 visitors from 130 countries, with the participation of 1,200 international brands.

Turkey, ceramics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  2. Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

    Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

  3. No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

    No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

  4. Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

    Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

  5. Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

    Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report
Recommended
Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January
Cappadocia balloons attract over 2 mln tourists

Cappadocia balloons attract over 2 mln tourists
Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks

Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets
Turkeys machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb
OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub

OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub
WORLD Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early on March 11 promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.

ECONOMY Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Turkey's economy ran a current account deficit of $1.8 billion in January, below the median of analysts' forecasts, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on March 11.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.